ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The swim ban at Sandy Point State Park has been lifted after bad storms left debris in the Chesapeake Bay.

We're pleased to announce that Sandy Point State Park is again allowing swimming effective immediately. Dedicated staff & volunteers have cleared tons of water-borne storm debris from the shoreline. We are still welcoming volunteers to help finish cleanup activities tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wuRSC9ECzu — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 3, 2018

Crews have been working since Tuesday to clean-up tree limbs, tires, and more that have washed up on the shore following heavy rain in the area. Tons of debris was taken from the shoreline, Maryland DNR says.

One Annapolis resident commented that it “actually doesn’t look like water” in places like the city dock where the debris is thickest.

Boaters are being asked to use extreme caution.

During the ban, the rest of the beach will be open, with barbeque areas and the sand beach was still available to visitors.

Maryland DNR has called on volunteers to assist with clean-up on Saturday.

Thank you Secretary Belton and the many #volunteers who helped remove storm debris from Sandy Point State Park. #DNRatWork #weloveourvolinteers pic.twitter.com/CDuFkKDPZv — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 3, 2018

Clean-up begins at 9 a.m. and volunteers must sign a form first.

Other Chesapeake Bay beaches reopened following clean-up on Friday. Bay Front Park reopened Friday as well, but extreme caution is still advised.

