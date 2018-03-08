ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A swim ban at Sandy Point State Park continues into the weekend as crews work to remove debris in the Chesapeake Bay.

Crews have been working since Tuesday to clean-up tree limbs, tires, and more that have washed up on the shore following heavy rain in the area.

One Annapolis resident commented that it “actually doesn’t look like water” in places like the city dock where the debris is thickest.

Boaters are being asked to use extreme caution and swimmers are told to stay out. This weekend is expected to be hot with few showers.

The rest of the beach will be open, with barbeque areas and the sand beach available to visitors.

Maryland DNR has called on volunteers to assist with clean-up on Saturday.

Thank you Secretary Belton and the many #volunteers who helped remove storm debris from Sandy Point State Park. #DNRatWork #weloveourvolinteers pic.twitter.com/CDuFkKDPZv — Maryland DNR (@MarylandDNR) August 3, 2018

Clean-up begins at 9 a.m. and volunteers must sign a form first.

Other Chesapeake Bay beaches have reopened following clean-up. Bay Front Park reopened on Friday, but extreme caution is still advised.

