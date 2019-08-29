GERMANTOWN, Md. — An SUV has slammed into a home in Montgomery County, officials said.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home in the 2100 block of China Ester Court.

The attached garage on the single-family home was damaged. A building inspector was called to help assess the structural damage, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

One family is likely displaced, officials said.

There is no word yet on what caused the incident.

