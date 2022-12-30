SUV crashes into Lanham home

No one was in the house at the time of the collision.

LANHAM, Md. — Officials in Prince George's County are working to figure out how an SUV crashed into an empty house Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Prince George's County Fire Department (PGCFD), the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of Finns Lane. When officials arrived they found an SUV lodged at an angle into the side of the house.

PGCFD Spokesperson Alan Doubleday said two people were in the SUV when the crash happened. The driver was evaluated and released. The passenger was not injured in the crash.

There is no word on what happened in the moments leading up to the collision. Officials continue to work to figure out how the SUV ended up lodged in the house.

At 1:45pm, #PGFD units responded to the 7600 Blk Finns Lane, Lanham, for a vehicle into a house. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/nvY7Wn4fTz — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) December 30, 2022

