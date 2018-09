LA PLATA, Md. -- Four people had to be taken to the hospital after an SUV drove into a diner in La Plata, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS said.

The SUV drove into Marie's Diner located at 6325 Crain Highway in La Plata.

Three people had to be taken to the hospital and one person was taken to Prince George's General Trauma. Nobody has serious injuries, officials said.

The SUV was removed from the building.

