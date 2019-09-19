COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A suspicious package was discovered Thursday at the University of Maryland College Park, officials said.

A report of a suspicious package at the school's mathematics building was received around noon, authorities said.

Kirwan Hall and Glenn L. Martin Hall were evacuated as Public Safety personnel investigated the package at the scene, officials said.

Stadium Drive between Regents Drive and Paint Branch Drive are closed to traffic. Authorities urge people to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word yet on where the package was discovered or by whom.

University officials encourage students to register to receive emergency alerts. That information is below.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Here’s what’s making crippling DC commutes slightly better, according to a new survey

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WUSA9

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.