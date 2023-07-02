Suspicious package outside Charles Co. schools identified as feral cat shelter made from a cooler

Both Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School were placed on a 'secure status' while police investigated the package.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two schools were placed on a "secure status" and police are investigating after a suspicious package was reported near Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School campuses Tuesday morning.

According to a series of tweets from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), the package was found around 8:45 a.m.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Charles County Fire and EMS and Charles County Public Schools Office of School Safety and Security arrived to investigate the package, which was later determined to be a feral cat shelter made from a cooler.

CCPS says school bus traffic was re-routed to Westlake High School after the package was discovered as a precaution. Both Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School campuses were placed in a "secure status" during the investigation. Secure status means that no one was allowed to leave or enter the building.

The secure status has since been lifted and students are expected to be released at their usual time.

Please read the message attached for an important update. pic.twitter.com/yjxLjTyuDB — CCPS (@CCPS) February 7, 2023

WATCH NEXT: Little Free Library that was blown up in Arlington gets rebuilt