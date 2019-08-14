WASHINGTON — A suspended Prince George’s County police officer has pleaded guilty Wednesday to soliciting a sex act in the District, officials said.

Prince George's County police said suspended police Officer Ian Lucas pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of solicitating a sexual act in the District of Columbia.

A person called a Prince George's County district station on Nov. 10, and reported the allegation against Lucas, saying the incident happened within the District, police said.

"Our agency reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department, which launched a criminal investigation. Our Special Investigation Response Team within our Internal Affairs Division launched an administrative investigation. On that same date, Lucas' police powers were suspended. He has been suspended with pay ever since," officials said in a news released.

Authorities said now that the criminal portion of the investigation has reached a guilty plea, their administrative investigation continues.

Lucas is a 5-year member of the agency and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

