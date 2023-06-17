Police: Two charged after man found dead in Prince George's Co. elementary school parking lot

Investigators say 18-year-old Kendall Batson of District Heights was shot during a carjacking.

FORESTVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department have identified and charged two suspects for a deadly shooting that occurred in May in Forestville.

Police have charged 18-year-old Lavelle Harris of Washington, D.C. and a 17-year-old boy from District Heights in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kendall Batson of District Heights.

Investigators claim Batson was also the driver in a March crash that claimed the life of a Wise High School student.

On May 11, at 6:35 p.m., officers responded to an elementary school parking lot in the 2300 block of Ritchie Road.

At the scene, officers discovered Batson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at an area hospital.

Detectives say the victim was shot during a carjacking, and that the victim and suspects were not known to each other.

Police say Harris is charged with first and second degree murder, armed carjacking and other related charges.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with conspiracy to commit first and second degree murder, armed carjacking and other related charges.

Police say both are in the custody of the Department of Corrections after being denied bond.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.