Suspect wanted for stealing gaming chips from MGM National Harbor

OXON HILL, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and finding suspects who reportedly stole gaming chips from the MGM National Harbor.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the casino in Oxon Hill just before 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they learned someone had stolen gaming chips before leaving. There is no word on how much the chips are worth at this time.
Police released photos of the suspects in hopes that someone will be able to identify the people officers are looking for. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-749-5064.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
Earlier this month police were called to the MGM parking garage after two people got into a fight during an attempted carjacking. Investigators claim the suspect walked up to a person in the parking garage and demanded they hand over their keys at gunpoint. The victim and the suspect got into a fight during the attempted carjacking and the suspect fired one round from their gun.
No one was hit by the gunfire and the suspect got back into the car he arrived in and left. The victim's car was not stolen, according to police.
