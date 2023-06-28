Suspect wanted for series of church burglaries in Frederick County

Police say they believe all the incidents were committed by the same person.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. —

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a person accused of multiple church burglaries in Frederick County.

According to officers with the Frederick Police Department, an investigation is underway into a series of commercial burglaries that have been happening since May. The police department has teamed up with Maryland State Police and Frederick County Sheriff's Office to help solve the case.

The suspect in the case has been targeting churches within The City of Frederick and Frederick County. Police say they believe all the incidents were committed by the same person.

The suspect has been described as a man who wears a red face mask, a light colored hat, along with black and red shoes.

Frederick County church burglary suspect 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

No further details have been released about the incident, including a possible motive behind the targeted series.