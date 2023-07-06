Suspect taken into custody after lockdown at Bowie High School, police say

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area around Bowie High and Annex as police conduct their search of the school and nearby area.

BOWIE, Md. — Police have taken a suspect into custody following a report of someone seen carrying a gun near Bowie High School in Maryland on Wednesday.

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect in this case nor said whether or not the suspect was armed.

At 2 p.m., Bowie High School went on lockdown due to the report of someone with a gun walking near campus.

Police do not report any shots fired during the incident.

Detectives are on-site at the high school actively investigating the incident.

ATF Special Agents responded to the scene to assist officers with the Bowie Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area around Bowie High and Annex as police conduct their search of the school and nearby area.

Some roads in the area have been closed by police.

At 3:45 p.m., officers took an unidentified suspect into custody in connection with this case.

