SEAT PLEASANT, Md. —

Police are searching for a suspect they say fled the scene of a traffic stop leading to an officer-involved shooting in Seat Pleasant.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, authorities say an officer from the Seat Pleasant Police Department was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Central Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle fled.

Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said the officer chased after the vehicle until it reached a dead end on Dade Street where the shooting occurred. For reasons unknown, the officer fired multiple shots before the suspect’s vehicle reversed and fled the scene according to Martin.

The suspect remains at-large. There are no descriptions of the suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident.

Martin said investigators will be reviewing the officer’s body camera footage along with nearby surveillance and witness accounts to determine what happened.

The officer, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to the hospital.

Prince George's County Police Department is now handling the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.