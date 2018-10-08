LANDOVER, MD -- A suspect involved in a drug investigation was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in Landover, Md. on Thursday night, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sheriff Road.

The location of the shooting is near the Prince George's Sports and Learning Complex and not far from FedEx Field and the Beltway.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

We are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 7800 block of Sheriff Rd in Landover. Occurred at approximately 9:15 pm. PIO on scene. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 10, 2018

No further information has been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2018 WUSA