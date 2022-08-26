Police identify, search for suspect in deadly shooting at Mall at Prince George's

PGPD says they are searching for 36-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C. He's charged with the murder of a 20-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

HYATTSVILLE, Md. —

Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 18, 2022, on the day of the deadly shooting.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect connected to a deadly shooting at a mall in Prince George's County.

The shooting was reported in the food court of the Mall at Prince George's on Aug. 18.

When officers arrived at the mall on East-West Highway, they found a man who had been shot. That man, later identified as 20-year-old Darrion Herring, died from his injuries. Officers said others were also injured while people were trying to run out of the mall.

In a press release Friday, the Prince George's County Police [PGPD], identified a suspect in the deadly shooting as 36-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, D.C.



Investigators believe Jones shot Herring during an argument.

PGPD has secured a warrant for Jones's arrest but has been unable to locate him. He is wanted on charges of first and second-degree murder and other related charges.

Anyone with information as to wear Jones may be is asked to call detectives or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $25,000 is available. Investigators ask callers to refer to case number 22-0039593.

RELATED: