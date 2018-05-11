GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- A suspect is dead after an officer and the suspect struggled over a gun in Glen Burnie, triggering the officer to shoot and kill the suspect.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Linwood Ave., the Anne Arundel County PIO said. Officers were responding to the area to confiscate the suspect's gun after a red flag law petition was filed with the courts.

An officer then shot and killed the suspect, Anne Arundel County police said.

#Breaking Police shot and killed a man off of a Linwood Avenue in Glen Burnie after 5 this morning. Officers were responding to confiscate the suspect’s guns after a red flag law petition was filed with the courts. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ietzOHpdvT — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) November 5, 2018

None of the officers involved were injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

