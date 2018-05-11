GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- A suspect is dead after an officer and the suspect struggled over a gun in Glen Burnie, triggering the officer to shoot and kill the suspect.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Linwood Ave., the Anne Arundel County PIO said. Officers were responding to the area to confiscate the suspect's gun after a red flag law petition was filed with the courts.
An officer then shot and killed the suspect, Anne Arundel County police said.
None of the officers involved were injured in the incident.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.
