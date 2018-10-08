LANDOVER, MD -- A suspect involved in a drug investigation has died after undergoing surgery for wounds inflicted in an officer-involved shooting in Landover, Md., Thursday night.
According to Tweets from the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sheriff Road, where officers were investigating a tip reporting an armed individual selling drugs in the neighborhood. The subject ran when he was approached by officers, and was tackled after a short foot chase. As the officers struggled with the suspect, they saw him reach for a gun tucked in his waistband. That's when one of the officers fired his weapon, striking the suspect.
A medic on scene rendered first aid immediately after the incident, and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. A Tweet from PGPD posted at 2:05 a.m. confirmed the suspect died from his injuries.
Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.
No further information has been released at this time.
