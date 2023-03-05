Suspect charged with killing man, before starting apartment fire

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing charges after police say he killed another man before lighting the victim's apartment on fire in Hyattsville.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 40-year-old Marcell Billups is accused of killing 56-year-old Roger Neal.
Officers were called to the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue just after 2 p.m. Wednesday after Prince George’s County firefighters discovered Neal while responding to an apartment fire.
Investigators claim Neal, who lived in the apartment, was found by firefighters suffering from obvious trauma to his body. It was later determined he had been shot. He died at the apartment.
Billups is accused of shooting Neal during an argument before starting the fire at his apartment. He has been charged with first and second-degree murder, arson and related charges.
Billups remains in custody in D.C. until he can be extradited to Prince George’s County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Officials ask callers to refer to case 23-0026192.
