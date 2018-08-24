SEAT PLEASANT, Md. -- A convicted felon who had been recently charged with illegally carrying a handgun has been arrested an charged for the murder of aspiring pro basketball prospect Lamont Adair Jr.

The crime was caught on an apartment complex security video, according to court documents.

The victim spent the last weekend before his death mentoring youth and preaching non-violence at the Hoops4Peace youth summit. His death sparked a demonstration Wednesday against the "stop snitching" culture of silence in the community.

The suspect is 27-year-old Franklin E. Scott who lives in nearby Capital Heights.

Scott was driving a rented sedan when he drove up on Adair and opened fire in the 6600 block of Grieg St., according to charging documents. The suspect then jumped out of the car and fired more shots after Adair was down.

Car rental records show Scott was in possession of the car seen on camera. Cell phone records placed him at the crime scene, investigators told the court.

Scott's long criminal history includes recent charges for being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to Maryland online court records. Records also show domestic violence accusations and peace orders filed against him.

In a video statement, Prince George's County police chief Hank Stawinski credited cooperation with the community for helping solve the case.

Police have not revealed a suspected motive in the murder.

