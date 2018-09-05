Md. (WUSA9) - The population of area blue crabs is healthy and sustainable, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The department released the new survey Monday.

“Despite the cold, hard winter, which extended well into the spring, the blue crab population remains healthy, resilient and sustainable,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “Even with the erratic weather, which included snow in April, the blue crab population remains well within parameters, showing that the state and our partners are managing the species well.”

Researchers base their findings on the annual winter dredge survey.

Biologists record and release blue crabs at 1,500 sites throughout Chesapeake Bay from December through March.

For more information>>

© 2018 WUSA