'Nobody in their right mind would drive down the street like that' | Surveillance footage captures driver smash into Maryland woman's front lawn

The surveillance footage shows a driver come down Cable Avenue, try to make a U-turn and then drive right up on to a front lawn.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — A Prince George's County woman came home on Friday to find her mailbox in pieces and tire marks in her yard.

Dovetta Gibson lives on Cable Avenue in Camp Springs. She had taken her grandson to school around 8:40 a.m. She decided to stop home and check on her dogs before heading to work. That was just before 9 a.m.

"I'm driving down the street and I'm like, where's my mailbox?" said Gibson.

She told WUSA9, she found her broken mailbox on the other side of her yard, there was a hole in the bushes, tire marks across her lawn and one of her pots was broken.

She asked a neighbor if they heard or saw anything. They apparently told her they heard a boom and shared surveillance footage with her that showed someone driving down the street, attempting to make what appeared to be a U-turn and then driving right up on to her lawn, taking out her mailbox. A few moments later, they drive off, as if nothing happened.

Gibson said she was shocked. "It was literally right there on the walkway," she said.

She says her block is usually quiet, and there are lots of families. "Nobody in their right mind would drive down the street like that," she said.

She told WUSA9 she filed a police report with Prince George's County Police and says the officer told her the car was likely stolen.

"The passenger window as he's turning you can see there's no window. The police officer said yea the car was broken into because they normally break in on the passenger side," said Gibson.

While the damage to her home wasn't severe, she said this all could have turned out so much worse.

"Anything could have happened the kids bus stop is up the street," said Gibson.