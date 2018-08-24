MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD -- For years the "signage slash graffiti" on the railroad bridge near the Mormon Temple over the Beltway in Montgomery County read "Surrender Dorothy."

Now vandals have updated the Wizard of Oz reference to read "Surrender Donald."

It is suspected that President Trump was the target in this reference.

Our editorial partners at the Washington Post wrote that they can't pinpoint an exact time that "Surrender Dorothy" first appeared on the overpass, but it was definitely there by the early 80s.

The location of the overpass in near the Mormon temple in Kensington, Md.

