Suitland man arrested on child pornography, sextortion charges

Officials claim he coerced multiple minor victims into making sexually explicit videos and then threatened to distribute those videos if they did not make more.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County man faces charges after he was arrested Thursday as part of a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

According to a press release from Maryland State Police, investigators collected evidence of sextortion and possession and distribution of child pornography, which led to the arrest of 21-year-old Isaiah S. Poole.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit first began an investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography online in October 2022.

Officials claim troopers learned Poole had coerced multiple minor victims into making sexually explicit videos and then threatened to distribute those videos if they did not make more for him.

With the assistance of the FBI, a warrant was served at Poole's house Thursday morning. Officials say a forensic review of his electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Poole was arrested that day.

Poole has been charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of soliciting minors to engage in sexual conduct, two counts of causing minors to engage as a subject in a performance that exposes their intimate parts by threatening to inflict emotional distress and one count of distribution of pornography. He is being held at the Prince George’s County Detention Center without bond.

Police are now working to figure out if there are more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland Center For Missing and Unidentified Persons at 1-800-637-5437.

WATCH NEXT: Juvenile justice reforms face pushback in Maryland