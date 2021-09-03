x
Maryland

Shooting in Suitland leaves two dead, police say

Police in Prince George's County are working to find out who is responsible and what led to the shooting.
SUITLAND, Md. — Two people were shot and killed in Suitland, Maryland, Thursday night, and investigators are working to figure out what happened. 

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department were called to to the 4100 block of Suitland Road around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to the department's preliminary investigation.

Once on the scene, responding officers found two men dead inside an apartment suffering from trauma. Both were pronounced dead on the scene, Prince George's Police Department said in a tweet.

Detectives are still trying to figure out exactly what happened, conducting interviews and working to establish a motive and suspects in this case. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Additional details were not immediately available.

