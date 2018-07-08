OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A suitcase carrying bones was found in the water in Ocean City, Maryland by a couple on Tuesday, Worcester County Sheriff tweeted.

According to police, a couple was wading in the water off of Homer Gudelsky Park and stumbled across a suitcase type object in the water.

It contained personal items that appeared to be burned. Police said bones were also found in the suitcase.

A dive team is headed to remove the suitcase from the water to determine what else is in it.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

