OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A suitcase carrying bones was found in the water in Ocean City, Maryland by a couple on Tuesday, Worcester County Sheriff tweeted.
According to police, a couple was wading in the water off of Homer Gudelsky Park and stumbled across a suitcase type object in the water.
It contained personal items that appeared to be burned. Police said bones were also found in the suitcase.
A dive team is headed to remove the suitcase from the water to determine what else is in it.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
