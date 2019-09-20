MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County School officials are now hiring substitute teachers who have earned at least 60 college credits.

This new policy was announced as a result of their need for substitute teachers in the school district.

School officials believe their previous requirement to hire substitute teachers with a minimum of a bachelor's degree has caused a rise of unfilled substitute positions.

Officials said they hope the change will limit the need for in-school coverage and drive a more diverse range of candidates. The school system also plans to team-up with neighboring colleges to help candidates earn their degree.

MCPS said their new effort will allow them to align with other school districts in the region who have lowered their requirement for substitute teacher eligibility.

