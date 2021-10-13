x
Maryland

Montgomery County high school shelters in place after student found with knife

No injuries were reported.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students at Winston Churchill High School were asked to shelter in place Wednesday after a student was found with a knife in the Montgomery County school’s parking lot, according to police.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no word yet on whether the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. WUSA9's helicopter, Sky9, flew over the scene just before 2:30 p.m., and there was no visible police activity at the school and several students were seen walking out of the building. 

According to MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram, police were called to the school for initial reports of an "incident on school grounds." 

The police and school have yet to confirm any additional information about who was involved or what led to the student having a knife. 

WUSA9 will update this story as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

