Maryland high school student found with knife, stun gun in class

The report comes just days after a staff member and a student had to be taken to the hospital following a large fight at a Charles County high school on Tuesday.

WALDORF, Md. — The final days of the school year have been chaotic at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf.

On Thursday, police say that a school administrator at the school found a student with a knife and a stun gun, which school officials took away.

The school resource officer is now conducting an investigation and will review the case with the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges.

Just days before, a staff member and a student had to be taken to the hospital following a large fight at the high school Tuesday.

According to a letter from Principal Shanif Pearl, a student who was hit in the head texted some of his friends about the incident. A group then came to the classroom and confronted the person who had allegedly thrown a book at the student, causing a fight to break out.

During the fight, desks and chairs were allegedly thrown at students who were trying to leave. A staff member was injured when they were reportedly knocked into a locker.