GERMANTOWN, Md. -- What should have been an exciting day for a Northwest High School senior turned into a tragedy. 17-year-old Josh Snyder, who died in a terrible crash on I-270 in Montgomery County Wednesday, was on his way to the first day of an internship, according to a GoFundMe page posted on behalf of his family.

Snyder was excited to be working in a physical therapy practice, the post said.

He was killed when his car struck a box truck near the southbound Montrose Road exit Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating the crash as an accident.

At Northwest High School in Germantown students expressed grief Thursday by constructing a makeshift memorial in the parking spot where Snyder's car would have been today.

Snyder was remembered by his principal Jimmy D’Andrea as a "…kind, hard-working individual who had a positive impact on all of those around him."

Snyder ran cross country at the school and loved wrestling.

His twin sister is also a student at the school.

