Student suspected of overdosing at Charles County middle school from vaping, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a student at a middle school in Charles County experienced signs of an overdose Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities with the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said a student at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head, Maryland displayed signs consistent with an overdose and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The student is now in stable condition.

Later the same day, another student began to feel sick and went home with his parents. Through an initial investigation, authorities were able to determine that both students used a vaping device in the bathroom of the school.

The sheriff's office has not obtained the vaping device yet, making it unclear what it contained.

The CCSO is asking parents and guardians to discuss the dangers of using vaping devices and ingesting unknown substances.