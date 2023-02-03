13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County

A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday.
The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.
The loaded gun was found in a classroom drawer, according to police.
The police department says they are in consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services regarding the investigation.
This is not the first time this school year a gun was found at a Maryland school. A little less than a month ago, 12-year-old was found with a gun at MacArthur Middle School, at Fort Meade Army Base, in Anne Arundel County.
But unlike the incident in Prince George's County, the student in Anne Arundel County can no longer be charged for this crime due to the state's new Juvenile Justice Reform, House Bill 459 voted into law. The passed law focuses on youth under the age of 13; meaning the 12-year-old will not face any criminal charges for the incident.
