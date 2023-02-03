13-year-old being investigated after gun found at middle school in Prince George's County

The loaded gun was found in a classroom drawer, according to police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. —

A 13-year-old is being investigated by police after they brought a loaded gun to their middle school in Prince George's County on Thursday.

The investigation started around 11:40 a.m. after a student informed security at William Wirt Middle School in Hyattsville that a student had a gun while on school property. School security found the student, who admitted to bringing the gun to school, but said he placed the handgun inside of a classroom.

The loaded gun was found in a classroom drawer, according to police.

The police department says they are in consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services regarding the investigation.

The PGPD is actively investigating a 13-year-old student at William Wirt Middle School in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. https://t.co/QBLPeoDQ5P pic.twitter.com/3epxe09Cq3 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 3, 2023

This is not the first time this school year a gun was found at a Maryland school. A little less than a month ago, 12-year-old was found with a gun at MacArthur Middle School, at Fort Meade Army Base, in Anne Arundel County.