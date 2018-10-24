LARGO, Md. -- Police are searching for a student at Largo High School after an unconfirmed weapon fell out of a student's backpack.

The incident, which caused Largo High School to be on lockdown, happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said initial reports of an active shooter being on campus was not true and they didn't find any evidence of shots being fired.

While in the school's hallway, police said an "unconfirmed" weapon fell out of a student's backpack. The student pickup up the item and then fled school property.

Largo HS was briefly on lockdown out of an abundance of caution for a report of a person with a handgun. Reports that there was an active shooter are NOT true. No evidence of any shots fired on the campus. Officers are on the scene. The lockdown has been lifted. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 24, 2018

Police are continuing to search for the student.

The lockdown of the high school has since been lifted.

© 2018 WUSA