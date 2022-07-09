2-alarm strip mall fire in Frederick

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in a strip mall that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Monocacy Village Shopping Center located in the 900 block of N East St. around 2:23 a.m., according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the fire department.

Police arrived at the scene and found fire showing from the rear roof of Potomac Tile & Carpet, located in the middle of the strip mall, Campbell said. A Rapid Intervention Dispatch and a second alarm was requested to respond, which brought more firefighters to help.

Crews were forced to evacuate the building due to roof collapse and are currently working to keep the fire contained. So far no injuries have been reported.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.