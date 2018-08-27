HARWOOD, MD -- It can take just minutes for someone to bleed to death after being in an attack like the one Sunday in Jacksonville.

Experts at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center said people can learn to 'Stop the Bleed' and save a life.

The steps are simple. First make sure you're safe, then call 911. Find the source of the bleeding, and open the clothing over the wound so you can see it clearly.

If the wound is in an arm or leg, and you have a tourniquet or there's one in nearby trauma first aid kit, apply it two to three inches above the injury and tighten it until the bleeding stops.

If you don't have a tourniquet, pack any clean piece of cloth or gauze into a deep wound, and then apply continuous pressure.

You can find the instructions at bleedingcontrol.org.

The nurses at Maryland Shock Trauma trained hundreds of health aides from Anne Arundel County Schools on Monday, and they say they're eager to train more people.

