Stolen Virgin Mary statue returned to Maryland church

The team at Our Lady of Visitation Parish said they do not wish to pursue police involvement.

DARNESTOWN, Md. — A stolen statue has been returned to a Maryland church. A spokesperson for Our Lady of Visitation Parish in Darnestown said the swiped statue of the Virgin Mary was returned Sunday, Feb. 26.

WUSA9 first reported on the stolen statue last week.

"My custom is to bow to the statute and say, 'Good morning, Mary.' And I bowed and there was nothing there," recalled Father Greg Shaffer after the theft. "And, I just – my heart sank."

The church said the statue was placed at the base of the building's entryway stairs by unknown persons sometime in the early morning hours before the start of Sunday services.

Father Shaffer said he believed the theft of the statue may have been a prank gone wrong. The team at Our Lady of Visitation said they do not wish to pursue police involvement.

