Police search for gorilla statue thief

According to the store owner, the statue had already been sold and was set to be shipped to a client in Africa.

KENSINGTON, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an object from outside an antique shop in Kensington, Maryland. The theft was caught on surveillance video.

On Jan. 4 around 3:20 a.m., video footage shows a man pull up outside the Design Emporium Antiques on Howard Avenue in a dark Chevrolet Colorado Z71. The man gets out of the truck, cuts a cable locking the statue to the store, and starts loading the gorilla in the bed of his truck. The footage shows the man struggling to load it in for a bit, but eventually he gets it in, and drives away.

Police described the man on tape as a 5-foot-10 white man, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light gray sweatpants and light-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man on video or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.