Police: Inmate believed to be killed by cellmate at state prison in Maryland

A preliminary investigation revealed that Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates when the incident occurred.

Example video title will go here for this video

JESSUP, Md. — An inmate was killed at the Jessup Correctional Institution, and police believe his cellmate is the suspect, officials said.

Investigators from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Unit contacted the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit about an inmate's death shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The inmate, Nicholas Joseph Delfosse, 27, was found inside his cell with multiple injuries at the institution in Jessup, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Emergency Medical Service personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, state police said. Delfosse’s specific cause of death is not known, as investigators are awaiting an autopsy.

He was serving time for burglary in Jessup, according to police.

Police said the suspect, who is also an inmate, is being held at another location within the Division of Correction. According to police, he has not been charged and his name is not being released until charges are placed.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Delfosse and the suspect were cellmates when the incident occurred.

Maryland State Police homicide unit investigators will continue the investigation with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit.