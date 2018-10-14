ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- There is a spike in the number of people dying from opioid overdoses in Maryland.

The state health department said there is a 15% increase in opioid-related deaths in the first half of the year.

Between January and June 2018, more than 1,300 people died from unplanned drug or alcohol use.

That number translates to a 12% increase from the same period in 2017.

RELATED: Va. moms who lost children to heroin help others

Opioid overdoses accounted for most of the intoxication deaths in Maryland.

Opioid use killed 1,185 people in the first six months of the year which creates a 15% spike in opioid overdoses from the same time last year.

The most common drug used in opioid-related deaths was Fentanyl.

The potentially addictive pain medicine is often used to boost the effects of non-prescription drugs, such as cocaine and heroin.

The Maryland Department of Health also found a more than 50% spike in cocaine-related deaths.

Health officials attribute the cocaine-related death spike to opioid use.

RELATED: Opioid addiction as a chronic illness

90% of cocaine-related deaths also involved opioids.

The state health secretary said the following in a statement on Friday:

"Addiction affects families and individuals of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds," said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Robert R. Neall. “If you or someone you know needs assistance, know help is available 24/7 by dialing 211 then press 1."

If you or someone you know are battling opioid addiction and needs help, call the state’s crisis hotline at 1-800-422-0009.

CLICK HERE to read the full report on opioid-related overdose deaths.

© 2018 WUSA