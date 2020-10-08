State of emergency extended for parts of St. Mary's Co. due to impacts from Isaias

The state of emergency allows the county government to put unbudgeted repair contracts on a fast track and has helped local businesses rebound from damage.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — County Commission President James R. Guy extended the state of emergency until September 3 that has helped some St. Mary's County communities rebound from the impacts of Isaias last week.

The announcement comes as no surprise, as Stephen Walker, the director of the county's emergency management agency recently said the declaration would probably stay in effect for about 30 days.

"We didn't anticipate so much water that would be coming," Walker said as he warned that the hurricane season normally extends into October and November. "We thought we would have a lot of high winds, which we had some. But really the water damage, the water pressure, was incredible. It was much more than we really anticipated and much more than we've seen in a long time, if ever."

Roads in the area that still need to be fixed are one of the greater issues that the county's Leonardtown neighborhood is still recuperating from. But, businesses and government agencies in the area are still happy for the extension too because of damaged caused by the tropical storm.

"The extension of the State of Emergency Declaration provides authorization for the rapid purchase of goods and services required to respond to public health, safety, and infrastructure needs following the damage caused by Tropical Storm Isaias," said St. Mary's County in its statement on the extension.

Across Maryland, communities were cut off by roads that were washed out by Isaias.

Walker's still tallying the damage from road washouts and flooding to the effects of tornadoes.

Walker explained the state of emergency allows the county government to put what's expected to be as much as $2.5 million in unbudgeted repair contracts on a fast track.