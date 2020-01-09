Police: St. Mary's County deputies involved in standoff with suspect in double shooting

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid the area as roads are closed due to the ongoing standoff and investigation.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary's County are engaged in a standoff with a man suspected of shooting two people, authorities said.

Officials were called to the 22900 block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown at approximately 1:15 p.m. for a shooting. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found two people – a man and a woman – shot.

Police have not released the status of the victims' conditions at this time.

Following the shooting, St. Mary's County deputies located the suspect in Budds Creek, where there is currently a barricade in the area of Rt. 234 and Rt. 236, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

