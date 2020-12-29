Police: St. Mary's County officer shoots person after being attack with 'edged weapon'

The confrontation and shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park -- which is the location of a Big Lots store.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A police officer in St. Mary's County, Maryland, shot a person after being injured during an attack Tuesday afternoon, said St. Mary's County Police in a statement to WUSA9.

The confrontation and shooting happened around 2 p.m. at 21800 North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park -- which is the location of a Big Lots store.

Both the officer and the person police are calling a "suspect" have been flown to hospital trauma centers in the area for their gunshot injuries, according to officials.

The statement from St. Mary's County Police said the suspect was shot after they attacked the police officer with an "edged weapon."