St. Mary's County Fair will reopen Sunday morning

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Despite all the heavy rain and strong winds Ophelia blew into the DMV, St. Mary’s County will be resuming normal business operations beginning Sunday.

This means that starting at 5 a.m. the following businesses will reopen at their normal hour:

Recreation & Parks facilities (Great Mills Pool, Wellness & Aquatics Center, Leonard Hall & Margaret Brent Recreation Centers)

St. Mary’s County Museums (St. Clement's Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown)

The St. Mary's Transit System (STS)

The Lexington Park Library

The Riverview Restaurant

The following businesses will open on a 2-hour-delay or remain closed until Monday to allow crews to finish storm debris clean-up:

The Convenience Centers will open on a 2-hour delay to allow for storm debris clean-up.

All synthetic and turf multi-sport fields and baseball/softball fields will be closed.

Snow Hill Park will be closed.

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be closed.