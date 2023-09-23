St. Mary's County Fair will reopen Sunday morning

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Despite all the heavy rain and strong winds Ophelia blew into the DMV, St. Mary’s County will be resuming normal business operations beginning Sunday.
This means that starting at 5 a.m. the following businesses will reopen at their normal hour:
Recreation & Parks facilities (Great Mills Pool, Wellness & Aquatics Center, Leonard Hall & Margaret Brent Recreation Centers)
St. Mary’s County Museums (St. Clement's Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown)
The St. Mary's Transit System (STS)
The Lexington Park Library
The Riverview Restaurant
The following businesses will open on a 2-hour-delay or remain closed until Monday to allow crews to finish storm debris clean-up:
The Convenience Centers will open on a 2-hour delay to allow for storm debris clean-up.
All synthetic and turf multi-sport fields and baseball/softball fields will be closed.
Snow Hill Park will be closed.
The Wicomico Shores Golf Course will be closed.
The St. Mary County Fair was forced to pack up early on Saturday evening because of weather conditions. But they will resume operations on Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. as conditions permit. Organizers announced the horse show that was originally scheduled for Sunday morning is now set for another date.
