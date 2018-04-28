A springtime tradition for a historic theatre is back! The Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) returns to the Publick Playhouse for its 18th consecutive year.

The dance theatre, which is comprised of five companies and its training academy, touched down in the area this week and has already captivated crowds of all ages.

"The energy this area brings to our performances is unlike anywhere else that we get to perform," said Sierra Noelle Jones, a Prince George's County native who is in her first season with the main company.

"We have a lot of fun and funky rep that we get to perform for our senior citizen shows and they just scream and make us feel really good," she added.

DBDT is in town for three public performances. There is one tonight at 8p.m. and one tomorrow at 4p.m. Matinees have been held for senior citizens. Three master classes are also offered.

DBDT's performances will showcase thrilling new choreography like How to Kill a Ghost by Juel D. Lane. Lane recently danced in the live TV production of "Jesus Christ Superstar".

Annual crowd pleaser Awassa Astrige/Ostrich returns with a male soloist imitating the graceful, but powerful movements of the bird in a dance created 84 years ago.

"There's so much to learn within this art form, we never stop growing," said Kayah Franklin, a California native who first learned about the company while attending Howard University.

Franklin now teaches students who were once in her shoes and calls it a beautiful experience that connects everyone.

The company has performed in 15 countries and 31 states. The National Endowment for the Arts designated Dallas Black Dance Theatre as an "American Masterpiece Touring Artist."

DBDT dancers will lead master classes in African dance and Liturgical dance for youth.

The Liturgical Dance class for teens and adults is sold out.

For more details or tickets call 301-277-1710. Tickets are $30.

Senior citizens, students and groups of 20 or more only pay $25.

© 2018 WUSA