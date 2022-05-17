Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is related to another story published on May 17, 2022.
The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD, according to officials.
According to officials, the special police officer challenged the suspects and they then fired at the special police officer. The special police officer returned fire toward the suspects.
No injuries were reported, officials say. At this time there are three suspects in custody and police are looking for two additional suspects. This incident is actively being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department stated on Twitter that they are clearing the scene and that the roadway will be available for traffic soon.