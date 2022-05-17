Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

No injuries were reported, officials say. At this time there are three suspects in custody and police are looking for two additional suspects.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD, according to officials.

According to officials, the special police officer challenged the suspects and they then fired at the special police officer. The special police officer returned fire toward the suspects.

No injuries were reported, officials say. At this time there are three suspects in custody and police are looking for two additional suspects. This incident is actively being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

#Breaking #Sky9 over the scene of police activity on MPD property. Per Anne Arundle PD Rt. 198 is closed between Rt 295 exits and Bald Eagle Dr. Use Rt. 32 to bypass the Rt 198. Police are assisting MPD for REPORTED “shots fired”call, has been going on since 6:30p pic.twitter.com/QA2aLWv2pZ — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) May 18, 2022

The Anne Arundel County Police Department stated on Twitter that they are clearing the scene and that the roadway will be available for traffic soon.