Space heater to blame for fire in Gaithersburg townhome

Two residents escaped from the fire and firefighters rescued one other person from the basement.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A space heater in the basement of a home ignited a house fire early Thursday morning, Montgomery County Fire and EMS said.

The incident happened at 854 Bayridge Drive in the Fenshire Farms neighborhood.

Fire officials said three people are displaced due to the fire.

Firefighters rescued a man found on the floor in the basement. Fire officials believe he was in the bedroom when the fire started and tried to escape. And two people who were upstairs got out.

A space heater ignited a bed and bedding material in a bedroom in the basement causing the fire to spread to other areas of the house, officials said.

The smoke alarms in the home activated and alerted the residence in the home.

At this time, two people were injured as a result of the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The house fire has caused nearly $500,000 worth of damage.

