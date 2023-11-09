Son charged with murder for killing father inside their Waldorf home

Detectives identified the suspect as the victim's son, Justin Michael Lachenmayer, 38, who lived in the same home.

WALDORF, Md. — A 38-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly killing his own father inside their Waldorf home last Thursday.

On September 7 at 11:57 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of Vane Court in Waldorf for a report of a man who had been assaulted. At the scene, the victim, John Carl Lachenmayer, 71, was found inside his home suffering from numerous injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he died the following day.

Detectives identified the suspect in John Carl Lachenmayer's death as the victim's son, Justin Michael Lachenmayer, 38, who lived in the same home.

Justin Michael Lachenmayer is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and other related charges for his alleged involvement. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

Police have not said what led up to John Carl Lachenmayer's death or identified any motive.

