GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Additional security is heightened at Quince Orchard High School on Friday after a social media threat, according to the a letter from the school principal.

In a letter sent to students, staff and parents on Thursday, Principal Elizabeth Thomas states that the threatening post "shows a weapon and includes a caption telling students not to come to school."

It's unclear if the threat was specifically for Quince Orchard High School.

"We truly appreciate our students diligence in reporting the concern and we will provide an update as soon as we have more information from MCPD," said Thomas.

RELATED: Shelter in place lifted, suspect arrested after reported threat at University of Mary Washington

There was additional police presence at the school on Friday out an abundance of caution.

In October, a similar incident occurred at Westland Middle School in Bethesda.

A woman named Andrea Rinaldi shared on her Facebook page that there was a death threat at her daughter's school and she kept her daughter home because of it.

A parent posted on Facebook about the threat.

Andrea Rinaldi

Montgomery County Police said they investigated the threat and deemed it not credible.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: What causes school shootings? Secret Service tries to answer

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.