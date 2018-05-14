CASCADE, Md. - Police say a Maryland man who used the name "VenomMan20" on YouTube has pleaded guilty to two counts of illegal possession of venomous snakes after a search of his home turned up six rattlesnakes and other snakes.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said 29-year-old Brandon Joseph Boyles of Cascade, Maryland, was prohibited from owning dangerous animals in Maryland and required to perform 20 hours of community service.

PHOTOS: Snake-handling YouTuber busted in Maryland Maryland Natural Resources Police seize a large rattlesnake from a Cascade, Md. apartment 01 / 07 Maryland Natural Resources Police seize a large rattlesnake from a Cascade, Md. apartment 01 / 07

News outlets report Boyles had worked at Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo. He took five venomous snakes, three alligators and a crocodile, which he owned, when he left in September 2017. However, Boyles didn't have a permit to keep them in his house.

Police say the crocodile, alligators and a rattlesnake were transferred to the Maryland Reptile Conservation in Dickerson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.