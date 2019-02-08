MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration has announced speed limit reduction routes in Montgomery County and Prince George's County.

Read below for a list of reduction routes in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County recent implemented routes include:

MD 190 (River Road) between Ridgefield Road to I-495 (Capital Beltway): MDOT SHA reduced the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph.

MD 187 (Old Georgetown Road) between Glenwood Road to I-495: Reduced the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph.

MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) between south of I-495 and MD 193 (University Parkway): Reduced the lanes from 12-foot lanes to 10-foot lanes.

Montgomery County planned corridors for 2019 include:

MD 97 between MD 586 (Veirs Mill Road) and Cherry Valley Drive: Plans to reduce the speed limit from 35-50 mph to 25-45 mph.

MD 410 between MD 185 (Connecticut Avenue) and Montgomery Lane: Plans to reduce lane width from 12-feet to 10-feet and widen shoulders.

MD 188 (Wilson Lane) between MD 187 and MD 191 (Bradley Boulevard): Plans to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph.

Future corridors for Montgomery County under consideration:

MD 586 between MD 97 and Randolph Road: MDOT SHA to reduce the speed limits and potentially reduce lane widths.

MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) between MD 320 (Piney Branch Road) and US 29 (Columbia Pike): To reduce the speed limits and potentially reduce lane widths.

MD 198 between Peach Orchard Road and US 29: To reduce the speed limits and potentially reduce lane widths.

MD 191 between MD 614 (Goldsboro Road) and MD 185: To reduce the speed limits and potentially reduce lane widths.

Read below for a list of reduction routes in Prince George's County.

Prince George's County planned corridors for 2019 include:

MD 210 Indian Head Highway) between Livingston Road/Sachem Lane and the Washington D.C. line: MDOT SHA is proposing continental crosswalks, lane narrowing and speed limit reduction from 35 mph to 30 mph.

MD 410 (East West Highway) between Toledo Terrace and MD 500 (Queens Chapel Road): MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks. The speed limit will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph spring 2019.

US 1 between Farragut Street to Howard Avenue: MDOT SHA to install continental crosswalks between Farragut St., to Howard Ave., and between Contee Road and the Howard County line. Lane narrowing is proposed from Contee Road to the Howard County Line. The speed limit would be reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph between Contee Road and Cherry Lane and reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph from Cherry Lane to the Howard County line.

Future corridors for Prince George's County under consideration:

MD 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue) between MD 458 (Silver Hill Road) and Forestville Road: MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks.

MD 5 (Branch Avenue) between MD 414 and Suitland Parkway: MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks, lane width reduction and lowering of the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph.

MD 193 between Rhode Island Avenue and Mandan Road: MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks.

MD 197 (Collington Road) between US 301 (Crane Highway) and Kenhill Drive and MD 197 between MD 450 (Annapolis Road) and past Rustic Hill Drive and MD 197 between Snowden Road and MD 198 (Fort Meade Road): MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks.

MD 198 between Van Dusen Road and the Anne Arundel County Line: MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks.

MD 202 (Landover Road) between MD 704 (Martin Luther King Jr. Highway) and MD 450 (Annapolis Road): MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks.

MD 212 (Riggs Road) between the Washington D.C. Line to MD 193 (University Boulevard): MDOT SHA is planning to install continental crosswalks and proposing to narrow lane widths on MD 212 between Sargent Road to MD 193. Additionally, MDOT SHA is proposing to limit the speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph.

MD 214 (Central Avenue) between the Washington D.C. line to I-95/I-495: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks. MDOT SHA is also recommending reducing lane widths on MD 214 between the Washington D.C. Line and I-95/I-495. Speed limit reduction is also recommended on MD 214 between Pepper Mill Lane and I-95/I-495 from 40 mph to 30 mph.

MD 414 (St. Barnabas Road) between Livingston Road and Temple Hill Road: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks, as well as reducing the speed limit from 40 mph to 30 mph and from 35 mph to 30 mph on MD 414 between Temple Hill Road and MD 458.

MD 450 between MD 202 and MD 564 (Lanham Severn Road) and MD 450 between MD 197 and Race Track Road: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks.

MD 458 (Silver Hill Road) between MD 5 (Branch Avenue) and Old Marlboro Pike: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks, and is proposing a lane reduction and speed limit reduction from 35 mph to 30 mph on MD 458 between MD 5 and Walker Mill Road.

MD 637 (Naylor Road) between MD 5 to the Washington D.C. line: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks.

MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) between the Washington D.C. line and MD 410 and between MD 193 to the Montgomery County Line: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks.

MD 704 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Highway) between 69th Place and Glenarden Parkway: MDOT SHA plans to install continental crosswalks and speed limit reductions from 40 mph to 30 mph.

MD 725 between John Rogers Boulevard and MD 202: MDOT SHA plans install continental crosswalks.

