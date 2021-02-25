Police: Swastika found carved into tree at Sligo Creek Stream Valley Park

The swastika has been removed by Montgomery County Park Police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Park Police are looking for information after a swastika was found carved into a tree in the Hillwood Manor section of Sligo Creek Stream Vally Park.

The department released multiple photos on its Twitter page showing the Nazi-white supremacist imagery.

The swastika has been removed by Montgomery County Park Police.

Police are not sure at this time who carved the swastika into the tree.

Anyone with information please contact Park Police Investigations at 301-929-2748 or Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

