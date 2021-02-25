x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Police: Swastika found carved into tree at Sligo Creek Stream Valley Park

The swastika has been removed by Montgomery County Park Police.
Credit: Montgomery Parks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Park Police are looking for information after a swastika was found carved into a tree in the Hillwood Manor section of Sligo Creek Stream Vally Park.

The department released multiple photos on its Twitter page showing the Nazi-white supremacist imagery.

The swastika has been removed by Montgomery County Park Police.

Police are not sure at this time who carved the swastika into the tree.

Anyone with information please contact Park Police Investigations at 301-929-2748 or Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Swastika-wearing couple causes disturbance at Minnesota Walmart

RELATED: Swastika drawing handed to Arlington middle school student, police investigating

RELATED: Maryland high school history lesson compares Trump to Nazis and communists

RELATED: Maryland school lays out plan to tackle hate and bigotry before classes start

Download the WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news